Windy City hip-hop and reggae performer plays one of final shows at Cafe Colonial

The Devil Makes Three, Erika Wennerstrom
Rock/indie/Americana
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 1
Ace of Spades
Friday, Nov. 2, the second of acoustic(ish) country punk bellcow Devil Makes Three’s two gigs at Ace, is sold out, but you can still snag tickets for Thursday to catch some tunes from the now five-piece group’s freshly released ditty “Chains are Broken.” For our money, Thursday is the night to be there, because it comes with a set from Heartless Bastards’ frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom, whose edgy wanderlust 2018 record “Sweet Unknown” (her first solo release) is as captivating and melodically robust as anything we’ve heard this year. $29.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.
‘Dead Rockstars Halloween Extravaganza’
Rock/various genres
3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27
Old Ironsides
Old I’s famed annual “Dead Rockstars” show turns 21 this year (so, buy everyone a Jäger shot?), corralling 19 local acts and, as always, tasking them with performing their choice of songs by artists who are no longer living - a list that only grows depressingly longer by the year. Petty Party, Drop Dead Red, Phantom Jets, the Devil Switch, Back Alley Buzzards, William Mylar, Marty Taters & The Tots, the New Past, Swahili Passion, Kally O’Mally & The 8 Tracks, Devon Galley & The Heavy Hold, Natalie Cortez Band and several others are on deck. $5 (3:30 to 7:30 p.m.)/ $7 (after 7:30 p.m.). www.theoldironsides.com.
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya
Hip-hop/rock/experimental
7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26
Cafe Colonial
There is assuredly nothing normal or commonplace in the oddball mix of hip-hop, reggae and jazz that Chicago-bred artist Nnamdi Ogbonnaya (also a member of a few different Windy City rock bands over the years) lets loose on stage - doing so in the effervescent and inescapably appealing manner that seems to make the most sense to him. He pairs up with multi-instrumentalist and fellow Chicagoan (by way of Japan) Sen Morimoto and So Much Light for, sadly, one of the final shows at Cafe Colonial before it shutters next month. $12 adv./$15 door. www.facebook.com.
Looking ahead: Atmosphere, March 15, Ace of Spades
The ticket supply usually doesn’t last long when the Minnesota duo of Slug and Ant (a.k.a. Atmosphere) rolls into town. Don’t dawdle! $29.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.
