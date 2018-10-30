Former teen heartthrob brings comeback tour to Sacramento

It’s been over a decade since he first pulled at your heartstrings with his hit song, “Beautiful Soul.”

Today, singer-songwriter and actor Jesse McCartney is making a comeback to pop music four years after releasing his last album, In Technicolor.

McCartney will perform at Sacramento State in the University Union Ballroom on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with special guests The Color Wild.

Earlier this year, he released his first single in four years, “Better With You,” followed by his latest single, “Wasted,” in September. “Better With You” features acoustic melodies, while “Wasted” brings listeners to their feet with its remixed pop sound and beat drops.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“The release of ‘Better With You’ was a big moment for me musically, and it sort of was a connection point with my fans again. I think the release of that song revamped and re-energized my audience and got them re-interested in me,” said McCartney. “I had taken such a long break and didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The Manhattan singer’s career began at a young age where he performed in various theatrical works, including Broadway’s The King and I at 10 years old.

“Both my parents grew up in the theater, and when they raised a family they made it a family affair,” said McCartney. “(Singing) was something I loved to do with my mom and dad, and with the rest of my family.”

Since the release of his first worldwide hit “Beautiful Soul” in 2004, McCartney released four albums and produced a number of hit singles, including “Leavin’” and “How Do You Sleep?” Many of today’s millennials grew up listening to him on the radio and watching him perform on Disney Channel.

McCartney’s music has evolved significantly, from writing about first loves and first times, to sharing newfound life experiences in relationships, family affairs and travel.

“As you get older things become more apparent in different areas of your life. It sounds cliché, but as you get older you become wiser because you experience more,” said McCartney. “You’ve lived through more and have seen more of the world. It makes for good, honest songwriting.”

According to McCartney, most of his fans are now between the ages of 18 and 32. He says he maintains a strong connection to his fan base though his performances at universities across the country.

“Taking four years off, I didn’t realize and didn’t know where they stood with me or how they felt about me still, and they’ve proved year after year that they’re still into my music and want more, and that’s an amazing feeling,” said McCartney. “It’s heartwarming to know how loyal they have been in a genre of music where loyalty is not necessarily paramount, and it’s really cool.”

Leticia Sanchez and Tasia Brown, students at Sac State, purchased limited early bird tickets before they sold out.

Sanchez and Brown have been fans of McCartney since the release of “Beautiful Soul,” and since his guest star appearances on Disney Channel shows in the early 2000s.

“I would definitely encourage people to attend. It’s for nostalgia. Even if you don’t listen to his music or are a fan — it’s still cool,” said Sanchez.

The concert is put on by the university’s UNIQUE program, a volunteer group that brings entertainment to campus in the form of concerts, performing arts and multicultural programs.

Danielle Carr, the programs assistant at UNIQUE, said they are expecting over 1,200 attendees at McCartney’s concert.

The concert is open to the general public. Tickets are $18 for Sac State students, and $20 for general admission. They are available for either at www.SacStateUNIQUE.com or at the ASI Student Shop (Sequoia Hall 311).

If you go

What: Jesse McCartney Concert featuring The Color Wild

Where: Sacramento State University Union Ballroom

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Cost: $18 Sac State students, $20 general public

Information: www.SacStateUNIQUE.com