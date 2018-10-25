Fire up the blender. Jimmy Buffett is coming back to Golden 1 Center

Something’s going to be “wastin’ away again” next March at Golden 1 Center.
No, we’re not talking about the Kings’ playoff chances.
“Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to Golden 1 Center for a one-night-only concert, the venue announced Thursday.
The show is part of Buffett’s “Son of a Son of a Sailor” tour, which hits Sacramento on March 16.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 5, according to a news release.
Buffett last came to Sacramento for a 2016 show at Golden 1 Center. Live Nation Northern California President Jodi Goodman said in the release that year’s concert was an “immediate sellout.”
The tour is named after Buffett’s LP of the same name that came out in 1978.
A Broadway tour based around Buffett’s best-known hit is also planned for 2019. Stay tuned for dates for “Escape to Margaritaville.”
Comments