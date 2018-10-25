Ariana Grande to perform at Golden 1 Center

Ariana Grande announced her “Sweetener” world tour on Twitter on Thursday, and it features a stop at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Grande is set to perform in Sacramento on Friday, May 3.
The tour kicks off at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on March 18 and will circle back across the country with a wrap up June 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While general ticket sales are not currently available, Grande’s tweet said that tickets will be available to American Express cardholders for three days beginning Nov. 1.
The pop star released the world tour’s namesake album on Aug. 17. It features hits such as “God is a Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”
