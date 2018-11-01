Seattle singer-songwriter melds blues, jazz and folk at Sacramento house concert

Katie Kuffel Trio
Folk/blues/jazz/pop
7:30 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 8
Bootleg Tiki Lounge (house concert)
Upon opening up Katie Kuffel’s sensuous new record “Take It Up,” rich aromas of Regina Spektor or Norah Jones will immediately waft up. The comparisons are as well deserved as they are apropos, but this collection of songs feels like a potentially self-defining “hello, world” moment for a Seattle songwriter teeming with sultry, refined classical talent and a corralled intensity that holds on just tight enough to ensure safety while traversing its emotional rawness. $25; advance reservations required. www.bootlegmusicproductions.com.
Lindsay Lou
Rock/folk/Americana
8:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2
Palms Playhouse
Feel free to place Lindsay Lou and her feisty band the Flatbellys high on the list of those lined up to keep the torch lit on Americana music (hmm, does that mean “keepin’ it lit?”), whether you prefer it a little bluesy, a little twangy, a little stompy or just plain sweet and homey. Her newly-released “Southland” is the kind of record you don’t really want to end, so it’s best set on repeat for those autumn Sunday mornings on the porch sippin’ coffee (perhaps with a splash of bourbon). Doors 7:30 p.m. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
Family and Friends
Rock/pop/indie
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3
Goldfield Trading Post
Hey, you’re not going to get noticed in the rock mecca of Athens, Ga., (home of R.E.M., B-52’s, Drive-By Truckers, of Montreal and numerous others) unless you’ve got something legit to say - which Family and Friends assuredly do on their anthemic new record “Felix Culpa.” The rambunctious and effervescent indie pop hooks are varnished to a mirror shine, amounting to a glitzier sugar-high version of Band of Horses or a less intensive Local Natives. $10. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Looking ahead: “Electric Christmas.” Dec. 6 at Golden 1 Center
Jared Leto comes to town to wish you a Merry Christmas with his longtime rock outfit 30 Seconds to Mars, flanked by Sublime with Rome, the resurgent Elle King, electro-pop duo Matt & Kim and electronica forerunners the Crystal Method. $40-$75 www.golden1center.com.
