One last KISS: Rock band’s final tour will visit Sacramento

Attention KISS Army: It’s your last chance to see the classic rock band perform, and they’re coming to Sacramento.

After 45 years and hundreds of shows performed in face paint and leather, Kiss has announced its final tour ever, the aptly named “End of the World” tour, running all the way from January to mid-July.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will take the stage at Golden 1 Center on Feb. 9. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Presale starts 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet by the group.

