Folk music and homeless relief on tap at John Cragie show at Harlow’s

‘Keep it Warm’ tour with John Craigie and Rainbow Girls
Folk/indie
6:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 9
Harlow’s
Portland folk troubadour (with a comedic side) John Craigie’s “Keep it Warm” tour is sending $1 of every ticket sold ($19 adv./$21 door) to a different local nonprofit at each stop. Local advocate to end homelessness Sacramento Steps Forward is the evening’s beneficiary; they’ll be on hand to accept donations of new or gently used jackets, gloves, hats, etc., in exchange for signed Craigie posters. Craigie delivers a bevy of warm and endearing ballads, often with a dry wit and coyly humorous side, while opener Rainbow Girls are a delightfully spitfire Northern California indie folk trio. If you’re so inclined, stick around for the late show at 10 p.m. with veteran rockers Local H (separate tickets required, $15 adv/$18 door). www.harlows.com.
WEAVE Benefit Show
Various genres
5:00 p.m., Sun., Nov. 11
Fox & Goose Public House
Another weekend benefit show is rounding up funds to benefit WEAVE (Women Escaping a Violent Environment), with 11 local artists including host Adam Varona’s new band Sea Legs, upstart juke jazz collective and local brew pub fixture Burning Daylight People, Natalie Cortez Band, House of Mary, the Stummies, Dean Haakenson (of mainstay indie act Be Brave Bold Robot) and several others. $5 suggested donation. www.facebook.com.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation
Jazz
8:00 p.m., Fri., Nov. 0
Mondavi Center (UC Davis)
There’s no need to try to figure out which branch of the jazz family tree you need to follow to find L.A.’s Sammy Miller and Congregation - they’re on the trunk. Led by Miller from behind the drum kit, it’s roots-driven jazz the way it was always intended and from which virtually all of its niche styles are derived: jovially swinging, energetically stomping, richly complex and with just the right interjections of free-wheeling instrumental freakouts. $19-$65. www.mondaviarts.org.
Looking ahead: Mother Hips. Dec. 28 & 29 at Harlow’s
Don’t expect tickets to last into the yuletide days for either night of “California soul” rockers the Mother Hips’ two-night stand (seemingly a burgeoning annual tradition). $25. www.harlows.com.
