Find out which local music stores have exclusive Black Friday vinyls

Black Friday doesn’t have to mean long lines and shoving matches over kitchenware. It can be as relaxing as slipping a vintage vinyl onto your turntables.
Stores partnered with Record Store Day — a one-day-a-year event in which participating music stores promote limited-run material — are celebrating the beginning of the shopping season with a cornucopia of exclusive records.
Almost a dozen record stores are participating in and around Sacramento, including six Dimple Records stores across Sacramento and Placer Counties, offering special releases on Black Friday as part of Record Store Day’s holiday festivities.
Instead of slashed prices, music lovers can find remastered classics, best-ofs, anniversary re-releases, and vinyls with special artwork.
Some of the more unique Black Friday releases, none of which are guaranteed to be stocked at any given store, include a pressing of Talking Heads’ 1980 gold-certified “Remain in Light” on translucent red vinyl, which is limited to 5,500 copies worldwide.
Or, for something a bit more modern, there’s Hieroglyphics’ 12-inch picture disc “The Who,” which contains instrumental and acapella versions of two singles — limited to just 1,000 copies.
Classic rock collectors may be interested in an alternate version of Yes’ 1970 album “Time and a Word,” which replicates the original German edition in terms of mixing, tracklisting and artwork.
A litany of live records are available as well for those audiophiles who just have to have every obscure live performance, from Muddy Waters to Børns, and many in between.
A full list of all Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases can be found on its website.
Sacramento-area participating stores:
- Dimple Records, 2433 Arden Way, Sacramento
- Dimple Books & Vinyl, 2499 Arden Way, Sacramento
- Dimple Records, 2500 16th Street, Sacramento
- Phono Select Records, 2475 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento
- Medium Rare Records & Collectibles, 1104 R Street, suite 140, Sacramento
- Records, 1618 Broadway, Sacramento
- Stone Vintage Music Boutique, 324 3rd Street, West Sacramento
- Armadillo Music, 207 F Street, Davis
- Dimple Records, 7830 Macy Plaza Drive, Citrus Heights
- Dimple Records, 1129 Roseville Square, Roseville
- Dimple Records, 313 East Bidwell Street, Folsom
