UC Davis Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 60th season with ‘Love, Jazz, and Sailors’

The UC Davis Symphony Orchestra is opening its 60th season on Nov. 18 with a show called “Love, Jazz, and Sailors,” centered around legendary Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein.
The show is centered around Bernstein but will feature the work of three composers, according to symphony music director and conductor Christian Baldini.
Each of the words in the show’s title, “Love, Jazz, and Sailors,” will be represented by a different piece of music, Baldini said in an email.
“Love” will be represented by Gustav Mahler’s 5th symphony, Baldini said. The 5th symphony’s Adagietto was called “the most gripping love letter ever written in music” by Baldini, and was written for Mahler’s wife.
“Jazz” will be represented by composer Aaron Copland’s jazz-influenced Piano Concerto, featuring soloist Andrei Baumann.
“Sailors” will be represented by “Times Square 1944” from Bernstein’s musical On The Town, about three sailors with 24 hours of shore leave in New York City.
The show is dedicated to Eldridge Moores, a geology professor emeritus and former symphony cellist who died unexpectedly on a geology field trip last month. He was 80.
The rest of the orchestra’s season promises a diverse lineup of shows. Baldini said the 60th season is “keeping in center front our goals of inclusion, diversity and equality” and will feature performances of music written by women, music from Latin America and works from the classic repertoire.
Established in 1959, the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra has performed all over Northern California as well as internationally.
It currently has about 90 members, and is made up of undergraduate and graduate students, university faculty and staff and community members.
If you go
What: “Love, Jazz, and Sailors”
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18
Where: Jackson Hall in the Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
Cost: Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students and kids. Tickets are available at the Mondavi Center box office, online at mondaviarts.org, or by calling 530-754-2787.
Comments