Katie Knipp brings powerful blues-rock act to Sacramento

Katie Knipp
Blues/rock/soul
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
Torch Club
“Ya Make it So Hard to Sing the Blues,” the opening track on Katie Knipp’s smoldering new record “Take it With You,” is aptly titled. Rife with her soul-churned croons, Knipp’s fifth album feels forged by an intensive and at times raw labor of love — one meticulously fawned over to ensure the proper balance between gritty, slippery Dobro and harp-driven blues and vintage nightclub jazz — with the results alluringly reflective of each bead of sweat poured out to complete it. Knipp and her band (Neil Campisano, Zack Proteau and Brett Vaughn Rechtfertig) hold their CD release party at 9 p.m. with the Sextones to follow at 10:30. $10. www.torchclub.net.
Vinnie Guidera and the Dead Birds
Rock/indie
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
Blue Lamp
“Shedding,” the freshly pressed album from ascending local rock act Vinnie Guidera and the Dead Birds, appears to have somewhat veered from “Lows,” their tense and often morose 2015 release. Where “Lows” was a collection of Guidera’s solo songs built out over time, “Shedding” takes a few cues from throwback psych acts such as Dinosaur Jr. and blooms a robust collection of richly layered, crafty alt-rock. They’re the headliner at this record release show, getting help from Shotgun Sawyer and Eugene Ugly. $10.
Fire Relief Benefit with Mumbo Gumbo
Rock/jam band
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Nov. 17
Sudwerk Brewing Co.
Bedrock Sacramento jamsters Mumbo Gumbo (playing 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and Mike Blanchard and the Californios (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) have jumped in for this benefit gig in Davis for the growing list of victims of the tragic Butte County fire. As was the case for last year’s Sonoma/Napa fire benefit, no “tickets” for this one; your entry fee is a gift card to any store that sells clothes, home goods or groceries (i.e. Target, Safeway or similar). Concert organizers will deliver all gift cards collected directly to evacuees. www.facebook.com/events/137501693799699
Looking ahead: Phallucy with the Snobs and Tenfold, December 21 at Holy Diver
Depending on how long you’ve lived in Sacramento, your reaction to this Lazarus-like bill of rock acts is likely to be either “Who?” or “What?!!!” www.holydiversac.com.
