Why Justin Timberlake had to postpone this weekend’s show at Golden 1 Center

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

November 15, 2018 12:01 PM

A Justin Timberlake concert scheduled for Sunday at Golden 1 Center has been postponed until next year after the singer suffered bruised vocal cords, the venue announced.

A stop on his “Man of the Woods” tour, Sacramento will have to wait until Feb. 24, the new show date. Tickets for the Nov. 18 show will be honored in February, Live Nation said Wednesday on Twitter.

His tour will resume Nov. 27, according to Live Nation, with a number of other shows — including a Portland concert set for this Friday — also being postponed.

Multiple news reports say the singer/actor has had bruised vocal cords for more than a week.

Tickets remain for sale for the new February show.

