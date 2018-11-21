Three to see: Benefit show for Paradise fire victims at Torch Club

‘Helping Hands’ Paradise Fire Benefit with The Nibblers, Mind X and more
Various genres
3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 25
Torch Club
A robust slate of performers has emerged for this benefit — Joe Lev & Friends (with Lew Fratis and Danny Sandoval), Loose Engines, Watt Ave Soul Giants, Ten Foot Tiger, the Nibblers, Mind X, the Breakers and a “You Front the Band” set to close — with all donations and raffle proceeds going to two Paradise families who lost their homes in the horrific Camp Fire: the Cleary family (Becky Cleary and daughter Sequoia, and her aunt Noreen and husband) and the Harper family (Butte County Sheriff Tristan Harper, his wife Karly and two daughters, ages 2 and 6 months). $20. www.facebook.com/events/283609772273515.
ACME Soundtracks
Rock/funk/psychedelic
9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23
Old Ironsides
This one is sure to be shrouded in mystery until the first notes, as ACME Soundtracks (a Sacramento supergroup featuring Hans Eberbach, Sean Lehe, Cardel Daniels and others) makes its debut. The collective resume of this collective group feel almost infinite (Sweet Vine, Izabella, the Headpilots, Jelly Bread, Loose Engines, the Brangs, Mach 5, Whiskey & Stitches, Joy & Madness and way more), and they’re promising to dish up some covers of “fellow local bands or historical local bands,” which may include tunes by the likes of Kai Kln, Jackpot or Papa’s Culture. Virtually nothing in Sac-area lore feels forbidden here! Danny Morris & the California Stars open, with “surprise secret guests” to close following ACME with the bands pledging to donate the take at the door to victims of the Camp Fire.. $7. www.theoldironsides.com.
Birds of Chicago with Daniel Rodriguez
Folk/rock/Americana
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25
Palms Playhouse (Winters)
“Love in Wartime,” the newest offering in an already bulletproof catalog from the radiant husband-and-wife team J.T. Nero and Allison Russell (who anchor Birds of Chicago) is their most majestically robust offering to date. It drips with the group’s signature warm-hug folk and ups the ante on soaring cool breezes of Americana and pastures of autumnal blues to forge a casually grandiose gem of a record. Daniel Rodriguez of the on-hiatus (hopefully not permanently) Elephant Revival opens. $22. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
Looking ahead: Butte County Fire Relief Benefit Show. Dec. 14 at Blue Lamp
The Camp Fire itself will (presumably) be out by then — the recovery effort will barely be getting started. Arden Park Roots and Riotmaker will headline along with several other acts. $15 (advance tickets available). www.bluelampsacramento.com/shop.
