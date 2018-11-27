Three to See: Hobo Johnson headlines Camp Fire benefit at the Barn

Camp Fire Benefit with Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers
Hip-hop/various genres
Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2
Drake’s at the Barn (West Sacramento)
Breakout hip-hop act and Oak Park native Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers add some hefty local star power to this Camp Fire Benefit at West Sacramento’s new hot spot, the Barn. The Philharmonik, Jmsey (James Cavern) and more will also perform. All ticket and raffle proceeds will benefit Camp Fire victims via the Golden Valley Bank Fund (established by the folks at Sierra Nevada Brewing, who are also behind the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA benefit effort). $20. drakescampfirebenefit.eventbrite.com.
Lazy Lester benefit and celebration with Rick Estrin, Mark Hummel, Rowdy Kate
Blues/rock
7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3
Harlow’s
This tribute show for Leslie “Lazy Lester” Johnson has been on the books for a while now, following the swamp blues icon’s passing in August at age 85. But it now takes on a whole new purpose. Though Baton Rouge born, Lester had settled in as a Paradise resident — the home he shared with his longtime partner, Pike Kaksonen, is in ashes. This show doubles as a benefit for Kaksonen while paying tribute to Lester’s life and music, with performers to include Rick Estrin, Lee Oskar, Mark Hummel, Rusty Zinn, Red’s Blues, R. W. Grigsby, Kyle Rowland, Harry Clements and (get this!) a reunion of Keri Carr’s beloved Sacramento throwback country outfit Rowdy Kate. Doors 5:30 p.m. $20 adv./$25 door. www.harlows.com.
Ross Hammond
Folk/blues/jazz
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1
The Sofia
You truly never know where Sacramento mainstay Ross Hammond is going to pop up around town — I’d be willing to bet that even he at times doesn’t know until it happens. Hammond is a masterful composer and storyteller (needing only the strings of his guitar to tell it), stitching stirring tapestries of blues and world rhythm-rooted jazz and folk into whatever improvisational spirit strikes him on any given moment. He’ll take the stage solo at the Sofia for an evening of solo acoustic, resonator and steel guitar meanderings. $30. www.bstreettheatre.org.
Looking ahead: J.J. Grey & Mofro, Jan. 29 at the Crest Theatre
A notably rejuvenated J.J. Grey might be entering the prime of his already shimmering career as a fireballing blues and soul peddler. $30. www.crestsacramento.com.
