Three to See: Minus the Bear’s farewell tour comes to Ace of Spades

Minus the Bear’s farewell tour, with Tera Melos
Rock/indie
7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12
Ace of Spades
After nearly two decades and a half-dozen albums (including 2017’s now aptly-titled swan song “Voids”), the fellas from Seattle-born Minus the Bear announced earlier this year that they’re hanging it up, following one final hootenanny. Let the speculation begin as to if and when the first reunion tour will occur, but for now, it’s your last chance to catch their notoriously catchy and intricately layered brand of indie rock. Sacramento’s Tera Melos kicks things off. $25. www.aceofspadessac.com.
‘Come Together’ Camp Fire benefit with Achilles Wheel
Rock/jazz/various
6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10
Miner’s Foundry (Nevada City)
Teeming with local Gold Country talent, this benefit for victims of the Camp Fire is put on by the folks at Miner’s Foundry, partnering up with the Center for the Arts team from down the road in Grass Valley. Headlining spots come from psych rock jamsters Achilles Wheel and swinging jazz collective Earles of Newtown, along with Lolo Gervais R&B Revue, Paul & Eleanore w/Mark McCartney & Mikail, the Rayos and Bob Woods Band. Doors, 5 p.m. $20. minersfoundry.org/events.
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Folk/roots/bluegrass
7:30 p.m. Wed. Dec. 12
Crest Theatre
Certain to appeal to those with a penchant for deep woods folk and American roots music as well as fans of the TV series “Justified,” the new single “Come All You Coal Miners/Take Me To Harlan” from Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn serves as a tribute to Appalachian heritage, spun with the whimsical flare and surgical precision that has become the hallmark of this royal couple of the banjo. No word on a full new album to follow up Fleck and Washburn’s 2017 gem “Echo in the Valley,” but the new single offers a delightful glimpse of what may be ahead. Doors 6:30 p.m. $45 to $65. www.crestsacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Michael Nesmith, Jan. 20 at the Sofia
The legendary Michael Nesmith is embarking on a duo tour for the first time since the 1970s, where he’ll be flanked by pedal steel guitarist Pete Finney. $55. www.bstreettheatre.org.
Comments