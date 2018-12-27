With new album out, Chico’s Mother Hips brings its Americana-driven rock ‘n’ roll to Harlow’s

Mother Hips
Rock/pop/‘California Soul’
9 p.m., Dec. 28 & 29
Harlow’s
Chico native Mother Hips (anchored since the ‘90s by the bulletproof songwriting duo of Tim Bluhm and Greg Loiacono) are the most preciously rare breed of band. With a theoretical “breakout/next big thing” potential seemingly swirling overhead for two-plus decades, they never seemed to bother to try and grasp wildly at it - and their rabid fan base is always there to remind them that they don’t need to. They just dished up their first album of new material, “Chorus,” in five years, and it fits right in with their robust Americana-driven brand of soul-charged rock ‘n’ roll. The upstart Coffis Brothers open on Friday, with local mainstay Golden Cadillacs opening Saturday. $25 adv./$30 door. www.harlows.com.
Camp Fire Benefit with Drop Dead Red
Rock/blues/various
7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 28
Old Ironsides
With releases of Resilience IPA exploding at local breweries over the past couple of weeks, Sacramento’s local music community (along with its brewmasters) continues to step up with local benefit gigs to help raise money for victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County. This show sends its proceeds to the Sierra Nevada Brewery Fund (the same landing spot for funds raised from the brewery’s Resilience recipe), anchored by local titans Drop Dead Red, with Loose Threads, Son of Man, the Stoneberries, 3D, Michael Ray, Phil & the Blanks and several more slated to perform. $5 minimum donation. www.theoldironsides.com.
Trevor McSpadden
Country, rock
8 p.m., Thursday Jan. 3
Palms Playhouse
The Palms goes a little bit country (OK, actually a lot country) for its first show of 2019 with honky tonk hawker Trevor McSpadden, who just dished up “Let’s Fall Together,” befittingly recorded live in the parking lot of a BBQ joint in San Diego. Having three-stepped between his native Texas, then to Chicago (where he fronted the Hoyle Brothers) and now a California man, he’s cobbled together bits of musical lore from all three sites into some classic no-nonsense twanging country stomp. $18. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
Looking ahead: Portland Cello Project. Jan. 16 at the Sofia
From Bach to Beck to Radiohead, there’s not much that crossover collective Portland Cello Project wouldn’t consider rearranging for cello (and whatever other instruments they feel like mixing in as well). $40. www.bstreettheatre.org
