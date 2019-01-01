Three to See: Muriel Anderson’s award-winning guitar playing comes to Auburn

Muriel Anderson’s ‘Wonderlust’
Guitar/folk/pop
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5
State Theatre (985 Lincoln Way, Auburn)
The wizardry of Muriel Anderson — the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship with lavish compositions for acoustic guitar and the sprawling harp guitar — comes to the Auburn State Theatre for her new signature “Wonderlust” show. Expect an affable musical performance inspired by the natural phenomenon of the eclipse, augmented by a backdrop of visuals curated by photographer and cinematographer Bryan Allen. $24 adv./$26 door. www.livefromauburn.com.
Coco Montoya
Blues/rock
8 p.m., Frday, Jan. 4
Palms Playhouse
A fireballing bluesman who cut his teeth as a member of Albert Collins’ and John Mayall’s bands throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, Coco Montoya has been a consummate fixture of the blues circuit in his own right since the 1990s. Slinging the Stratocaster with reckless abandon and surgical precision, Montoya offered up his latest record “Hard Truth” last year, an album bent on touching seemingly every branch of the blues family tree. $25. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
‘Bourbon & Blues’ with Kyle Rowland Band
Blues/rock
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9
Momo Lounge
The January slate of Wednesday evening “Blues & Bourbon” gigs (a series that has been running strong for more than a year now) kicks off this week with local blues fixture Kyle Rowland Band. He will be followed by San Jose harp wiz Aki Kumar Band on Jan. 16, Los Angeles electric soul bluesman James Armstrong and his band on Jan. 23 and Val Starr Band and the Blues Rocket closing out the month Jan. 30. www.momosacramento.com/calendar.
Looking ahead: Th’ Losin Streaks. Jan. 11 at Harlow’s
The first and only error of 2018 here at “Three to See” headquarters (or at least the first that anyone bothered to call me out on) occurred Dec. 19 when I mistakenly listed Th’ Losin Streaks’ album release show as happening at Old Ironsides. It is, in fact, going down at Harlow’s. I apologize for the error, and also gleefully add that the Snobs are now part of this bill, along with the Decibels, who also releasing a new album of their own. www.harlows.com.
