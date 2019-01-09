Three to See: Looking for a fun concert? Give the Portland Cello Project a chance

Howlin Rain
Rock/blues/soul
8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15
Harlow’s
Though Howlin Rain frontman Ethan Miller describes 2018’s “The Alligator Bridge” as an “up for four days straight and extremely fuzzy around the edges” record, it still comes off as the group’s most relatively anthemic offering to date. It’s somewhat noteworthy for a group that has never (including on this album) had much use for anything resembling the formulaic. Miller has always favored a thrill-seeking, quivering raw brand of soul-drenched rock ‘n’ roll, waterlogged with the blues and wailing with whatever unbridled madness and sweaty mayhem can be siphoned out of the air and churned through an amp. Upstart Dead-inspired rockers Garcia Peoples get it started. Doors 7 p.m. $15. www.harlows.com.
Portland Cello Project
Classical/pop
9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16
The Sofia
Full disclosure: Portland Cello Project member Lauren McShane just happens to be this reporter’s first cousin. I’ll let you decide whether that compromises this recommendation of PCP as one of the most enlivening classical crossover groups you’ll find. Try out their just-released “Homage to Radiohead” album for a more objective view. The captivating mini-orchestra — which is just as fearless in arranging songs by Kanye West and Taylor Swift for a cadre of cellos and pop instrumentation as they are in performing their take on any classical composition — will offer up a few of those Radiohead tunes at this show, along with selections from Coltrane and Bach. Doors 8:30 p.m. $40. www.bstreettheatre.org.
Lucy Kaplansky
Folk/acoustic
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11
Palms Playhouse (Winters)
“Everyday Street,” the newest offering from New York-based folk troubadour Lucy Kaplansky, was recorded with the intent of mirroring her live shows: stripped-down, acoustic and spontaneous, harnessing her ever-radiant genuineness and the intricate layering of her songwriting. She’ll perform this gig solo, offering up some selections from the new record, which features vocal contributions from her pal Shawn Colvin and a couple of takes on tunes like Nanci Griffith’s “I Wish it Would Rain” and Springsteen’s “Thunder Road.” $25. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
Looking ahead: Fantastic Negrito. Feb. 6 at Harlow’s
The dapper Oakland-based Fantastic Negrito, propelled to fame by winning NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk contest, is fast becoming a torchbearer for the next generation of urban-tinged blues and soul. $22. www.harlows.com.
