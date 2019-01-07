Music News & Reviews

Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina to headline Country in the Park 2019 at Cal Expo

By Hannah Darden

January 07, 2019 11:20 AM

Country artist Jon Pardi performed at the California Mid-State Fair in July. Pardi, a Dixon native, will headline KNCI’s Country in the Park 2019.
Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina will headline this year’s Country in the Park, KNCI radio announced.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the event, a one-day country music festival.

This year’s Country in the Park will take place May 11 at Cal Expo, KNCI said in a news release. Artists LOCASH, Midland and Tyler Rich finish out the lineup.

Tickets are available online or at Dimple Records locations across the Sacramento region. $1 of every ticket sale will go toward the Salvation Army’s Camp Fire relief fund, according to KNCI.

Jon Pardi, a Dixon native, became well-known after the release of his first single, country party anthem “Up All Night”, in 2013.

Dixon native Jon Pardi will headline 2019’s Country in the Park concert. Other acts include Lauren Alaina, Midland, LOCASH and Tyler Rich.
KNCI

