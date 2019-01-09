Former Fox 40 anchor Paul Robins to host evening drive show for new radio station

Radio listeners will soon hear a familiar voice on Sacramento’s 92.5 The Breeze.
Former Fox 40 morning anchor and longtime Sacramento radio personality Paul Robins recently announced he would be leaving the TV station to lead the digital communication and design degree program at William Jessup University.
According to an announcement from iHeartMedia, which operates KBEB-FM 92.5, which specializes in “relaxing favorites at work,” Robins will begin hosting the station’s PM Drive show beginning Friday, Feb. 1.
Robins, who is currently traveling overseas with his wife, according to several posts on his Facebook page, will host the show from Jessup’s on-campus studio, which will provide an opportunity for students to gain some hands-on learning experiences with broadcast and digital content.
“I’m absolutely thrilled that Paul has agreed to join 92.5 The Breeze,” Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia in Sacramento Curtiss Johnson said in an announcement. “Nobody in Sacramento knows this music more than Paul Robins. He is a trusted and beloved personality and a downright institution in our city. I can’t wait for him to keep Sacramento relaxed on the drive home every workday.”
Robins announced his departure from Fox 40 in late November of last year. Robins was with the news station for 10 years, hosting the morning show for much of that time.
In the past, he has reported for PBS’s “America’s Heartland,” a weekly TV program, and appeared on the Discovery Channel. He is also a mystery novelist, according to his website.
In radio, he’s worked for stations in Detroit and Dallas, in addition to Sacramento. Robins is perhaps most well-known for his many years of bantering back and forth on Sacramento radio with co-host Phil Cowan.
