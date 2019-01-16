Three to See: Lyrics Born brings signature funked-up hip-hop to Holy Diver

Lyrics Born
Hip-hop/funk
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
Holy Diver
Enduring and endearing Bay Area emcee (and UC Davis Aggie) Tom “Lyrics Born” Shimura seems eternally bent on his quest to see how much pure sweat-drenched funk can be crammed into a single hip-hop record. For the sake of the catalog that’s resulted along the way, here’s hoping that his journey never reaches its apex. But he conquered a huge swath of that mountain with last year’s “Quite a Life,” which features guest spots from the likes of Del the Funky Homosapien, Aloe Blacc, Galactic, Chali 2na and a cadre of others on what might be his funkiest and most robust album to date. UsVsU and Dephlexd Maximum join the bill. $15 advance/$20 door. www.holydiversac.com.
Night Beats (with Pets)
Indie/R&B/garage rock
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
Blue Lamp
Those with a palate for the slightly dingy garage rock of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and/or the upside-down beach psych pop of Growlers should delight in a helping of the throwback R&B tinged wiles of Night Beats. The band is releasing their newest record this week, “Myth of a Man,” featuring the spaghetti Western desert trip tune “Her Cold Cold Heart” (which could easily have been a Man Man B-side). Local mainstay indie rockers Pets open the show, with Warbly Jets also performing. $12. www.bluelampsacramento.com.
Volker Strifler with Big Mo (Camp Fire Benefit)
Blues/rock
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18
Torch Club
Veteran Bay Area electric blues axeman Volker Strifler (longtime sideman of the Ford Brother Blues Band) is one of the consummate pros of the California blues circuit. But the bigger story on this night (pun intended, I guess) is that of Big Mo, a fellow axeman who lost his home and business in the impossibly tragic Camp Fire last year. Big Mo will join Strifler for this gig to raise funds for the relief effort — fittingly, the Torch promises to be pouring some Sierra Nevada Resilience IPA at the bar. $10. www.torchclub.net
Looking ahead: Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. June 6 at the Crest Theatre
Legendary banjo aficionado Bela Fleck is back at the Crest. He will be without wife Abigail Washburn, but with the reassembled and equally legendary Flecktones (bass whiz Victor Wooten, Futureman, and Howard Levy). $69-$89. www.crestsacramento.com.
