Beethoven’s ‘monster concert’ will be a tour de force in Sacramento performances

Imagine yourself bustling along the boulevards of Vienna toward the Theater an der Wien on the evening of Dec. 22, 1808, a concert ticket clutched in your gloved hand. Ludwig van Beethoven recently turned 38 years old and has outgrown his enfant terrible stage, but a Beethoven premiere is certainly still an occasion of excitement and potential controversy.
What is more, the temperamental genius has packed the evening’s program with several previously unheard works, including two symphonies and a piano concerto. Welcome to the event recorded in history as Beethoven’s four-hour “Monster Concert,” which the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera will recreate — in a nod to human frailty — in two parts on consecutive Saturday evenings under the baton of maestro Jeffrey Kahane.
Kahane has prior experience with the monster: “I have had the privilege of being involved in recreations of this remarkable event on two other occasions,” says Kahane, “although in those cases I only played the piano parts and did not conduct. There is something magical about performing a program that we know Beethoven himself designed. I confess that I’m rather relieved that we aren’t going to have a four-hour marathon and even more so that we don’t have to do it in a freezing church on a wintry night as they did at the original concert.”
Saturday’s performance features the Piano Concerto No. 4, the dramatic concert aria “Ah, Perfido,” and Symphony No. 6, the much-loved “Pastoral.” Both the piano concerto and the symphony were world premieres when performed at the 1808 concert.
“Certainly one of the things that is amazing about Beethoven is the way that he constantly reinvents himself and yet remains very much the same person,” says Kahane. “The Fourth Piano Concerto, the Fifth and Sixth symphonies are each radically different from one another in their character, their purpose, their sonority, and yet they all carry within themselves something that is the essence of Beethoven.”
Kahane will serve as the piano soloist during the Piano Concerto No. 4, conducting the orchestra from the keyboard.
“This is the way that all music involving a soloist was performed well into Beethoven’s lifetime,” Kahane said. “The whole concept of a conductor who was separate from the soloist was something that was only just beginning to emerge in the early years of the 19th century. It makes for a much more intimate and personal kind of music-making for the orchestra. They are called on to be equal partners in the performance, since they cannot simply rely on the conductor’s beat as in other repertoire. There is a kind of communication and electricity that this generates that is totally unlike the experience with a conductor who is standing on the podium.”
Mary Evelyn Hangley will be the soprano soloist in “Ah, Perfido,” a histrionic denunciation of a faithless lover based on a text by librettist Metastasio.
“I am thrilled to be singing Beethoven’s Ah, Perfido with the Sacramento Philharmonic,” Hangley said. “This is a true tour-de-force piece that explores all the emotions of a scorned lover, a wild ride on an emotional roller coaster.”
Kahane will return to the podium on Saturday, Jan. 26, to lead the SPO in the balance of the “Monster Concert”: the Choral Fantasy, the Mass in C Major (Gloria, Sanctus, and Benedictus) and Symphony No. 5. While the aria and the mass had been performed prior to the 1808 concert, the symphony received its premiere.
The works of Beethoven have long been a focus for Kahane, both professionally and personally.
“Beethoven has been at the center of my musical life from the time I was a child,” he said. “I vividly remember attending an all-day marathon in 1970 at the Los Angeles Philharmonic on the occasion of Beethoven’s 200th birthday, for which my parents let me skip school. The very first concerto I played in public was the Third Piano Concerto, with which I had won the concerto competition at the San Francisco Conservatory when I was 16. The Fourth Piano Concerto, which I’ll be playing on these concerts, I played for the first time more than 40 years ago and is the concerto I have played more than any other. I’ve been blessed to conduct all nine symphonies, which of course are at the very heart of the traditional orchestral canon.”
Kahane never tires of mining the master’s works for new and unexpected insights. “Anyone who has lived with and studied Beethoven’s music knows that it is music that continually surprises and challenges us,” says Kahane. “One never ceases to learn new things about it and from it. It is, you might say, an example of what we mean when we talk about classics.”
If you go
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26
Cost: $21 to $45
Info: www.sacphilopera.org; 916-594-7333
