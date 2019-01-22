Dave Matthews Band summer tour to stop at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Dave Matthews Band’s recently announced 2019 summer tour will include a stop in Sacramento, with tickets going on sale next month.

The band will come to Golden 1 Center on Sept. 7, the venue announced Tuesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

Sacramento is among the final stops on the tour, which ends Sept. 22 in New Jersey. The alt-rock band’s ninth studio album, “Come Tomorrow,” was released last year.

The complete itinerary is at DaveMatthewsBand.com.