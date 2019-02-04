Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito coming to Harlow’s Feb. 6

With yet another blues album nominated for a Grammy, Fantastic Negrito will be coming to Harlow’s on Feb. 6, mere days before the awards ceremony.
The Massachusetts-born singer songwriter won NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert contest in 2015 and a year later released his second album, “The Last Days of Oakland,” which went on to win a Grammy for best contemporary blues album.
Now, his third and latest album, “Please Don’t Be Dead,” is nominated in the same category, alongside Boz Scaggs and others — among whom a winner will be chosen Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
“Please Don’t Be Dead” grapples with issues of modern American life, such as gun violence, prescription drug addiction and racial tensions.
With track titles like “Plastic Hamburgers” and “Transgender Biscuits,” Fantastic Negrito doesn’t turn away from the country’s seamy underbelly. On the latter, he sings over twanging guitar: “I got fired because I’m Christian / I got fired because I’m brown / I got fired for being real / I got fired for talking loud.”
“I came up with the name ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’ because I felt like we’d lost our way as a society — and I know what happens when you chase the wrong things,” Fantastic Negrito said in a prepared statement. “It’s the story of my life.”
He was born to a Somali-Carribbean immigrant father in a traditional Muslim household, but was raised in Oakland from the age of 12, where he taught himself how to play instruments, record music, undertook petty crime and crashed courses at UC Berkeley.
Following a move to Los Angeles, he landed a record deal with Interscope as Xavier — his legal name is Xavier Dphrepaulezz — which yielded “The X Factor,” his first album, but he described it as “creative death.”
He later abandoned the label and ditched the Xavier persona but was totally transformed in a life-threatening 2000 car crash that put him in a coma for weeks and caused permanent damage. The cover of “Please Don’t Be Dead” features a photograph of Fantastic Negrito waking up from the coma.
His Delta-blues-inflected Fantastic Negrito persona, which he describes as his “third life,” came into being with his self-titled 2014 EP. He won the 2015 NPR Tiny Desk Concert contest with a video performance of “Lost in a Crowd,” the first track of the EP.
If you go
Where: Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub at 2708 J Street, Sacramento.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Admission: Tickets at the door will be $25 while advance tickets are on sale for $22. People under 21 will not be admitted.
More information about Fantastic Negrito’s show can be found here.
