Three to See: June Swoon mixes rock and Americana; North Country Blue shows future of bluegrass

June Swoon
Rock/Indie/Americana
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6
Press Club
June Swoon is the newest labor of love (and heartache) from enigmatic Sacramento native Juli Lydell, perhaps best known locally as half of standout indie act Paper Pistols. She now calls L.A. home, but June Swoon is very much a hazy, wanderlust amalgamation of time spent across the Southwestern U.S. (Austin, Texas and San Diego among them). The band spins a tapestry of brooding, reverbing Americana and corralled, foreboding pop-punk, teeming with an angst that comes from yearning for something, but not quite knowing what. The first release, “Mustang Salad,” is due later this year; post-punk/grunge act MUTT and local indie performer Taylor Kohl join the bill. $8. www.facebook.com/PunchAndPieProductions
North Country Blue
Bluegrass/Folk
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1
The Side Door (2900 Franklin Blvd)
Just in case you’re concerned about the future vitality of bluegrass music, meet North Country Blue, a quartet comprised of Placerville’s Daisy Kerr (guitar/banjo), Roseville’s Megan January (bass), Turlock’s Ida Winfree (mandolin/guitar) and Berkeley’s Tessa Schwartz (fiddle). These 14- and 15-year old wunderkinds, all of whom also contribute vocals, have already made a name for themselves on the festival circuit since assembling out of the California Bluegrass Association’s “Kids on Bluegrass” program, demonstrating astounding precision and harmonious refinement that jubilantly belies their youth. $20. www.thesidedoor.net.
What Rough Beast with the Gold Souls
Jam/Funk/Experimental
9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1
Harlow’s
What Rough Beast is fairly new around Sacramento, having formed in 2015, so the collective doesn’t seem to have established a set of “norms” yet — but they don’t give the impression that they’re interested in doing so. Their jammy brand of jazz-rooted world rock scoffs at rules, eschewing prototypical song structure for whatever meandering improvisation or full on freak-out looms in the air. Scorching blues act the Gold Souls also performs, with Jessica Malone opening. Doors 9 p.m. $12 adv/$15 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Dave Matthews Band. Sept. 7 at Golden 1 Center
Tickets will be available Feb. 22 for the first DMB gig in the region since the venerable touring machine stopped off in Marysville in 2010, and their first show in Sacramento-proper since 2006. www.golden1center.com.
