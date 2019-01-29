April’s Sol Blume music festival artist lineup announced as tickets open for sale Wednesday

Tickets for the second annual Sol Blume music festival will go on sale starting Wednesday morning, with the date for its return to Cesar Chavez Plaza set for April 27.
The festival announced its lineup of artists Tuesday as well, including international musicians and Grammy-winners with an emphasis on culture, diversity and positivity.
This year’s Sol Blume will be headlined by Miguel, a California-born R&B artist who has two Grammy award nominations this year — his 2017 album “War & Leisure” was nominated for best urban contemporary album and a track off the same album, “Come Through and Chill,” featuring J Cole, was nominated for best R&B song. He previously won a Grammy for his 2012 single, “Adorn.”
Jessie Reyez, a singer-songwriter who won a 2018 Juno Award — an musical achievement award in her native Canada — for breakthrough artist of the year, will also be performing. She has previously worked with Eminem and was nominated twice for MTV music awards.
Other Sol Blume appearances will include R&B singer Queen Naija, rapper and emcee J.I.D, Jamaican-born singer-songwriter Masego, singer-songwriter Summer Walker, rapper Tierra Whack, R&B singer Raveena, Swedish singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra, singer and actress Kiana Lede, rapper Tobi Lou, Philippines-born Jess Connelly, and rapper Ivy Cole.
Up-and-comers slated to perform include rapper Dave B, singer-songwriter Parisalexa and singer-songwriter UMI.
General admission tickets will be priced at $85 while VIP tickets will cost $199. Sales open Wednesday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased here.
“Our Sol Blume team couldn’t be more proud to unveil this year’s lineup, which we have been hard at work on since wrapping up year one last spring. After the overwhelmingly positive and supportive feedback we received last year, we plan to raise the festival to even greater heights and bring a better on-site experience for all our attendees,” festival co-founders and executive producers Justin Nordan and Fornati Kumeh said in a prepared statement. “Creating and producing this event is an amazing milestone for Sacramento’s thriving music community, and we just couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds for our team.”
Last year, the Sol Blume festival attracted about 6,000 people, they said.
