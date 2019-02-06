The provocateurs of Sacramento’s Rogue Music Project mix fun with high notes

A hyperactive quintet of cultural provocateurs called the Rogue Music Project has made Sacramento its base. Although classically trained, the Rogues cheerfully cross all genre-defined boundaries in a quest to generate musical mayhem.
The five members share equal billing as RMP’s cofounders.
“I’m the cofounding administrative director,” said Kevin Doherty, whose recognizable voice is heard throughout Northern California as the weekday morning announcer on KXPR’s classical music broadcasts. He sings in the upper baritone range and sometimes invades tenor territory.
“I’m a bari-tenor,” he said, “which lets Omari sing the low, low parts.”
Omari Tau, the cofounding artistic director of the mischievous group, is a professor of vocal music at Cosumnes River College. As an imaginative lyricist, he creates most of the words that drive RMP’s opera parodies and show tune takeoffs. In terms of art direction, Tau is responsible for the group’s overall look and feel, coordinating the ensemble’s wardrobe choices and stage dressing for their venues.
He made sure the Rogues got their act together for last fall’s Cabaret on K fundraiser for Women’s Empowerment, a nonprofit organization that assists women in need. The fundraiser was a Halloween event complete with drop-dead face paint and a ghoulish playlist, including a rousing rendition of “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” from “Rocky Horror.” The conclusion was an Tau-produced mashup that embedded selected opera arias in a framework of “Monster Mash” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
“I’m where the buck stops,” Tau said.
Tau takes the lead in the group’s repertory choices. His notion for some kind of eclectic music ensemble struck sparks when he shared it with soprano Carrie Hennessey, who had been contemplating a similar idea.
Hennessey, RMP’s cofounding executive director, is a catalyst who makes things happen. Her colleagues attest to her incredible network of contacts in the music scene and her ability to turn ideas into realities.
“She’s the spark plug,” Doherty said.
Sarah Fitch was also tired of the status quo; Jennifer Reason was ready to push beyond her cutting-edge chamber groups and the core team was complete.
“It wasn’t until the five of us were in the same place that Rogue was born,” explains Doherty. “The uniqueness of this group is that we’re a collective with similar ideas about how we want to shake things up and we all bring complementary skill sets to the table.”
Hennessey’s singing career takes her to many foreign locales, but Sacramento is her base of operations. In addition to performing, she is a voice teacher in private practice. Her devotion to training young singers is manifested in benefit concerts she performs on behalf of the Sacramento Children’s Chorus.
“We really want to connect all the dots,” Hennessey said.
The Rogues are devotedly multimedia, promoting visual arts and poetry in addition to music across the genres. At an after-party following last year’s performance of “Tosca” by the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, Hennessey sang snippets from Puccini’s work, then segued into a rendition of “Believe it or not (I’m walkin’ on air)” with backup by her RMP colleagues. In case you don’t get the joke, “Tosca” ends with the soprano jumping off the roof of the Castel Sant’Angelo.
“Sacramento is the scene of a burgeoning art culture,” said Fitch, RMP’s cofounding development director. “And we want to be part of building that up.”
Fitch focuses on finding resources to support the group and fundraising. (“Fun raising!” interpolates Tau.)
“Everything we do goes through an intense consultation process,” Fitch said. “We’re part of the art community and we want to serve that community and build its local support.”
Fitch stands in relation to Hennessey as Tau does to Doherty. She sings the lower-register soprano or mezzo-soprano roles while Hennessey takes the higher.
Instrumental accompaniment for all RMP events is provided by Jennifer Reason on keyboard.
“I’m the band,” said Reason, who plays with the local new music group Citywater. She’s RMP’s cofounding music director. Her colleagues enjoy describing her as the most dangerous member of the group, perhaps in tribute to her intensity.
The Rogue Music Project’s adventurous approach to music will see it performing in many different styles in many different places in coming months. A counter-tribute to Valentine’s Day (“Let’s Not Talk About Love”) will take place on Feb. 14 at Pioneer Congregational church in Sacramento. In July, Hennessey will be featured in a one-act Hugo Weisgall opera, “The Stronger.” Want to follow their exploits? Stay tuned to social media as plans can come together quickly.
