Three to See: Soul-punk and psych-rock on tap this week in Sacramento

Post Animal and Ron Gallo
Rock/psych/indie
6:30 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 12
Harlow’s
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Yes, Joe Keery (AKA Steve Harrington from “Stranger Things”) was once part of Chicago upstarts Post Animal and lent his chops to their smoldering breakout psych-pop album “When I Think of You in a Castle.” But don’t flip upside down over that — he’s no longer part of the group. His star power is hardly necessary. In a rock landscape that has exalted Tame Impala, Post Animal’s blooming, progressive rock and splattering psychedelic hooks are poised to flourish. This is a co-headline bill with intriguingly spastic avant garde garage/art rocker Ron Gallo, with Stuyedeyed opening things up. Doors 6 p.m. $18 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.
The BellRays
Punk/soul/rock/funk
7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9
Goldfield
“Punk rock church” is about the only way to describe what a BellRays show feels like, although there’s no collection plate (aside from the cover charge, of course). This is the kind of raw, viscous rock ‘n’ roll and back-alley funk that not so long ago was considered a one-way ticket straight to an eternal inferno. Lisa Kekaula’s unbridled gritty soul vocals cascading over an onslaught of devil-may-care, ‘70s-inspired rock riffs sends a clear message that “soul punk” is indeed a thing, but it might not exist anywhere else but in their hands. $12. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Hot Buttered Rum
Bluegrass/folk/rock
7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9
Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge (1226a Lincoln Way)
Last year’s “Lonesome Panoramic,” delicious though it is, didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t already know about San Francisco bluegrass mainstays Hot Buttered Rum. What it did was wrap us in a warm blanket of affirmation that this group is virtually boundless in what they’re willing to do. They can do traditional bluegrass, rambling acoustic rock tunes and emotive jazz-folk balladry with seamless precision, further cementing them as the cream of the crop of California bluegrass. Marco & the Polos get things started at Auburn’s “Foothill Fillmore West.” $18 adv./ $20 door. www.eventbrite.com.
Looking ahead: Strawberry Music Festival. May 23-27 at Nevada County Fairgrounds
The lineup for this gem of a foothills festival has taken shape, and it’s a beaut, topped by the Wood Brothers, Peter Rowan and the California Honeydrops, flanked by Aussie soul-burners the Teskey Brothers, roots collective the Dustbowl Revival and blues fireballer Ron Artis II & the Truth. www.strawberrymusic.com.
Comments