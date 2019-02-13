Three to See: Petty Party and friends gather for Cal Fire Foundation benefit

Cal Fire Foundation Benefit with Petty Party, Carly DuHain, Kevin Seconds
Rock/blues/indie/various
5 p.m. Sunday Feb. 17
Fox & Goose
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Local Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute act Petty Party is your headlining act as a cadre of local talent assembles for this benefit for the California Fire Foundation, aiding in the recovery efforts for the recent plague of statewide wildfires. The lineup includes Good News Club, the Brangs, Carly DuHain (of Drop Dead Red), the Inversions, Jingle Monks, Alex Walker Band, the indelible Kevin Seconds, 50 Watt Heavy and Turnbuckle Blues Review starting it off. The show is all-ages until 9:30 - and hopefully you don’t have to work on Monday! $5 suggested donation. www.facebook.com.
Makana
Folk/rock/slack key
8 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 20
Miner’s Foundry (Nevada City)
“Mourning Armageddon,” the newest tune from folk artist Makana, was inspired in the aftermath of the January 2018 false-alarm alert of a nuclear missile about to strike his native Hawaii. That event also spurred Makana to do a two-week goodwill concert tour in Russia and record a video for the viscerally haunting song in an abandoned nuclear fallout bunker underneath Moscow. “Mourning” is an intense addition to Makana’s already expansive catalog; his current “Sunset Tour” is slated to be his final solo slack key guitar tour for the foreseeable future. $25 adv./$30 door. www.minersfoundry.org.
Mark Hummel’s Golden State Lone Star Revue
Blues/rock
8 p.m. Friday Feb. 15
Palms Playhouse (Winters)
One of harp master and vivacious showman Mark Hummel’s newest bands of merry men, the Golden State Lone Star Revue, is a pure romp through the shady groves and dusty trails of West Coast electric blues, featuring heralded axeman Anson Funderburgh (of Anson & the Rockets), guitarist Mike Keller (Fabulous Thunderbirds/Marcia Ball/The Keller Brothers), drummer Wes Starr and bassist RW Grigsby; that’s two Californians and three Texans in total, in case you needed an idea of what kind of shack-shaking we’re talking about here. $20. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
Looking ahead: Sol Blume Fest. April 27 at Cesar Chavez Plaza. After a sterling debut in year one, the sophomore installment of this upstart one-day festival features a headlining performance from Miguel, with Jessie Reyez, Queen Naija, J.I.D. and several others. www.solblume.com.
Comments