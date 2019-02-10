Score for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” wins Grammy for best soundtrack

The score for “Black Panther,” Sacramento State alumnus Ryan Coogler’s superhero box office hit, won a Grammy Award on Sunday for best score soundtrack for visual media.
Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson has scored all of Coogler’s films, previously working on his 2013 “Fruitvale Station” and again on his 2015 “Creed” before scoring the critically acclaimed 2018 Marvel movie.
In an interview with Variety, Goransson thanked Coogler after he was told he had won his first Grammy.
“Ryan Coogler — what can I say? He’s one of the most incredible artists I’ve ever worked with and being a part of this phenomenon, one of the most important, unique films of all time, is so special, and the fact that the movie came out a year ago and we’re still here right now talking about it — it’s so special,” Goransson told Variety.
Goransson also won a Grammy on Sunday for song of the year — “This is America” — which he co-wrote with Donald Glover, also known as singer and rapper Childish Gambino. Goransson has produced three Childish Gambino albums.
Coogler, who was born in Oakland, played football and majored in business administration at Sacramento State before studying film at the University of Southern California.
Goransson also attended USC, where he met Coogler, according to Complex.
“Black Panther” has also been nominated for seven Oscars, including one for best picture and another for best original score. It is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture.
