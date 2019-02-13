JLo’s ‘It’s My Party’ birthday tour will make a stop at the Golden 1 Center

Jennifer Lopez is turning 50 this summer, and she’s celebrating with a national tour. The singer broke the news on “Ellen” Wednesday she will bring the “It’s My Party Tour” to 24 cities across the U.S. in June and July, including a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
According to Billboard, the tour will come to Sacramento on June 16. It also makes stops in San Jose, San Diego and Los Angeles, as well as cities across the U.S. and Canada.
The tour is the singer’s first in more than six years, though she did wrap up a three-year residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in October.
The “It’s My Party” tour will include the “World of Dance Experience,” according to Billboard. The experience will feature guest dance performances from the stars of “World of Dance,” Lopez’s dance competition show.
Ticket info for the tour is not yet available.
