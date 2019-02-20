Sac Philharmonic will make history with first composition from a woman on program

The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera pays tribute to American composers Saturday with a program featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” What does this concert have in common with last month’s recreation of Beethoven’s famous “Monster Concert”? The answer: Just like the original Monster, the composer will be present.
No, Gershwin is not available to attend. But – for the first time in its history – the SPO is presenting the work of a living composer as part of its evening of American works. Loren Loiacono’s “Sleep Furiously” will be performed and the composer herself will be in attendance.
Also on the program will be Steven Stucky’s Concerto for Orchestra No. 2 and Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.” Maestro David Alan Miller of the Albany (New York) Symphony will conduct the performances, with pianist Kevin Cole joining as soloist in Gershwin’s jazz-infused rhapsody. It was the Albany Symphony that commissioned Loiacono’s “Sleep Furiously” and premiered the work in 2016.
Loiacono is not only the first composer to be present at an SPO concert featuring her work, she is also the first woman to have a composition on an SPO program. She is keenly aware of the challenges music organizations face in presenting contemporary compositions.
“Sometimes an organization will program a contemporary piece, and then hide it or bury it in their promotional materials,” Loiacono said. “If the orchestra doesn’t seem excited to be performing a new piece, why should the audience be excited?”
Fortunately, the capital city seems to be rising to the challenge. “I should probably mention,” added Loiacono, “that Sacramento has been doing a fantastic job of this. Their enthusiasm has been incredible.”
Loiacono was inspired to take the title of her featured composition in the SPO’s concert from a nonsense sentence by linguist Noam Chomsky, “Colorless green ideas sleep furiously,” who pointed out that correct form does not guarantee intelligent or intelligible content.
“It’s a sentence that, even though it’s grammatically correct, is semantically meaningless,” said Loiacono. “I love the contradictory imagery each fragment of the phrase creates: ‘colorless green,’ ‘ideas sleep,’ ‘sleep furiously,’ etc. ‘Sleep Furiously’ operates with a similar kind of dream logic; it’s less about ideas narratively leading into one another, but instead about small associations causing the piece to veer in a wildly different direction. It’s a very melodic, colorful piece, but also a very spontaneous one.”
The Times Union of Albany described the first performance of “Sleep Furiously,” as “vivid and colorful, floating into the skewed logic of the dream state.”
The composer points out an odd contrast in the way audiences tend to perceive the compositions of men versus those of women.
“People are much quicker to assume a woman composer’s music is intuitively-written, or more emotionally-based and confessional, and perhaps less serious or intellectual than men composers’ music,” said Loiacono. “There have been so many times when I’ve written works with a female protagonist, and audience members will come up to me afterwards to give me life advice as if I’m that character! It’d be like someone hearing ‘Don Giovanni,’ and then saying to themselves ‘Wow, I hope Mozart gets help for his sex addiction!’”
Loiacono benefited from having a father who was an amateur jazz pianist and encouraged her to pursue her musical interests, including early exposure to piano and improvisation.
“I was also lucky to be in a school district (in New York) where the public schools took music education very seriously,” said Loiacono. “Our high school’s music theory teacher was a composer named Dan Deutsch. He set up a program in the local, public elementary schools that gave group composition lessons to fifth- and sixth-graders playing in band and orchestra.”
During her graduate work at Cornell University, Loiacono was a student of Steven Stucky, the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer whose Concerto for Orchestra No. 2 is also part of the program for Saturday’s SPO performance. The late Professor Stucky was commissioned to compose his second concerto for orchestra by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which premiered the work in 2004.
For anxious aficionados who dread modern music, Stucky offered some comforting advice: “If you assume that something is going to be incomprehensible, it will be. But if you expect to understand it, then you will.”
If You Go
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23
Cost: $21 to $45
Info: www.sacphilopera.org; 916-594-7333
