The Chainsmokers are coming to Sacramento for North American tour. Have you gotten your tickets yet?

Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers announced they will make a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Dec. 1 during their “World War Joy” North American tour.
The 41-city tour kicks off Sept. 25 and will include performances by the band 5 Seconds of Summer, featured on The Chainsmokers’ most recent single “Why Do You Love,” and show-opener Lennon Stella.
Tickets are now on sale at Golden1Center.com. VIP packages offered for the show will include options like premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck and a Q&A session with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart immediately following soundcheck. For more information, go to www.VIPNation.com.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments