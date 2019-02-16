Music News & Reviews

The Chainsmokers are coming to Sacramento for North American tour. Have you gotten your tickets yet?

By Cassie Dickman

February 16, 2019 10:54 AM

The Chainsmokers are coming to Golden 1 Center

The Chainsmokers announced they will make a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center Dec. 1 during their “World War Joy” North American tour.
By
Up Next
The Chainsmokers announced they will make a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center Dec. 1 during their “World War Joy” North American tour.
By

Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers announced they will make a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Dec. 1 during their “World War Joy” North American tour.

The 41-city tour kicks off Sept. 25 and will include performances by the band 5 Seconds of Summer, featured on The Chainsmokers’ most recent single “Why Do You Love,” and show-opener Lennon Stella.

Tickets are now on sale at Golden1Center.com. VIP packages offered for the show will include options like premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck and a Q&A session with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart immediately following soundcheck. For more information, go to www.VIPNation.com.

  Comments  