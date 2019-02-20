Sacramento-founded punks Destroy Boys are growing and moving up

As they practice their setlist in a rehearsal space in the warehouse district of Oakland, ripping through songs with the efficiency and scream of a bandsaw, the four members of Destroy Boys smile.
It’s easy for these punks to be happy. They’re young, loud and surging.
Founding members Alexia Roditis, vocals and guitar, and Violet Mayugba, lead guitar, met in Sacramento in 2015. Sometime after Roditis impressed Mayugba by knowing her astrological signs to a T, the two then-15-year-olds decided they were starting a band.
The pair quickly became a trio with fellow teen Ethan Knight joining on drums. Knight would be gone by 2017, and temporary members came and went for a year. The rhythm section is now eagerly filled by drummer Narsai Malik, 19, and bassist Falyn Walsh, 22.
“We’re like a little family,” Mayugba says after practice wraps up. “Falyn’s the baby, but she’s also the oldest. An old wise fortune teller, almost. But also a baby. Do the cry.”
Walsh imitates a baby’s cry perfectly, and the laughs bounce off the walls.
The band, locally celebrated since a 2016 shout-out in Rolling Stone, has consistently moved up in the modern punk world. After their upcoming gig at Holy Diver — their last in Sacramento for quite a while — they’ll leave the country for the first time as a unit, heading to the U.K. to support Oakland-formed SWMRS for five shows.
Since “Make Room,” 10 songs of burgeoning adulthood with deeper sound than 2016’s “Sorry Mom,” came out in October 2018, the band has focused on getting through their day jobs and lapping up good vibes at practices while working on new songs.
Walsh, who also plays bass and sings in another band, Grumpster, opens up Destroy Boys’ ability to work in harmonies. There’s no schedule for new material to hit the stage or studio, but punk music remains the sole focus.
Ask the members why they chose the genre and they have plenty to say.
“I think a really good quality about punk is it makes you think a lot,” Malik said. “It’s just so real. I love all sorts of rock, but punk gets to the core of whatever you’re angry about. And it’s fun. You can get lost in it.”
Before she met Mayugba, Roditis thought the extent of her musical ambition would be in theater or indie folk. But becoming a punk frontwoman meant jumping headfirst into the a world of individuality, acceptance and authenticity.
“It made me more confident as a person. Being up there on stage, at a certain point I had to throw away my inhibitions,” Roditis said. “I had crippling stage fright and this band cured it. I think I would be meek if I hadn’t done punk stuff.”
Mayugba echoed the sentiment of using punk music as a means of empowerment — especially for young girls like she and Roditis were when they started the band.
“There’s something really fearless about punk and punk bands,” Mayugba said. “When you’re 14 through 17 and super insecure, and you see someone be fearless like Operation Ivy and Black Flag, completely unafraid, it’s like, ‘I wanna … do that.’”
Mayugba is a child of musicians, and initially rejected the guitar placed in her hands by her parents. For reasons she doesn’t know, she can’t do things presented to her; she needs to pick.
“I, quote, said to my mom, “That’s your dream, not mine’ in fifth grade,” Mayugba said. “I discovered punk and saw these people doing whatever they wanted, I knew I wanted to do that so bad. There was something that enchanted me.”
Walsh, the old baby, said she moved from the East Coast with a one-way plane ticket and one-way goal of starting a punk band. She succeeded, founding Grumpster in Oakland before eventually becoming Destroy Boys’ bassist as well.
“I recreated my whole identity to move to California,” Walsh said. “I realized that everyone I meet, they only need to know what I let them know.”
Malik, a Dave Grohl fanatic, joined the band after seeing what he described as an old-fashioned “drummer wanted” ad. He was a fan of the band, and they were soon fans of him.
Everybody has day jobs; Mayugba in a guitar shop, Walsh selling snacks in a tech company headquarters, Malik at his father’s San Francisco gelato shop and Roditis on a farm ran by Mills College, where she attends.
They are all means to an end; everybody would drop anything for an opportunity to support the band.
“I wasn’t even alive before this band started. I don’t remember life before,” Mayugba said. “I would die for this band. I feel like we’re going to be in this band until we die. I just have no other life plan. This is what I’m gonna do.”
WHAT: Destroy Boys with Madd and Sluttsville
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 23, doors open at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Holy Diver
COST: $10/12
