Three to See: ‘Music for Natalie’ tribute to Officer Natalie Corona

‘Music for Natalie’: Officer Natalie Corona Scholarship benefit

Rock/blues/funk

2:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Davis Odd Fellows Hall (415 2nd St, Davis)

A tumbling cavalcade of guitar grooves and psychedelic rock rambles, Davis native act the Big Poppies is the headliner (with support from R&B/funkman Jimmy Toor and “river rock and mountain blues” from Boot Juice) at this tribute to fallen Davis police officer Natalie Corona. The event promises to open its doors to “recognize the positive impacts that Officer Natalie Corona had on our city” and to announce the formation of the Natalie Corona Odd Fellows Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship for students in Davis and Arbuckle who want to pursue careers in law enforcement. Free (donations accepted). www.facebook.com/DavisOddFellows/events.

Big Something and Aqueous

Rock/psychedelic/blues/jam

8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26

Harlow’s

A resume of opening slots for Umphrey’s McGee, Moon Taxi, Galactic and moe. should provide more than a couple of hints about the pedigree of Big Something, a star-skipping interstellar zigzag of intricate electronic-tinged psych jams and progressive funk forays. They split the bill with a similarly spaced-out gaggle of grooves and harmony-fueled jams from Aqueous – a pair of bands that both left the roadmaps at home and flipped off the GPS. Doors 7 p.m. $14 adv/$17 door. www.harlows.com

Smoking Popes

Rock/punk

7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Holy Diver

Smoking Popes frontman Josh Caterer has that kind of varnished, warmly comforting voice that leads you to believe he could have fronted just about any rock band from the 1990s. Throughout that decade and into this one, those croons have been the forebearer of Smoking Popes, which last year dished up “Into the Agony,” their first record since 1998 to feature the original lineup of Caterer brothers Eli and Matt and drummer Mike Felumlee. A Popes record can be sneaky, tackling some brooding and despairing themes, but packaged as one of the most accessible pop punk bands to be found. Sacramento staple Dog Party supports, with Direct Hit and Lightweight. $18 adv./$20 door. www.holydiversac.com.

Looking ahead: The Record Company. June 5 at Ace of Spades.