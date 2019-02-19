Music News & Reviews

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to Sacramento on Sunday

By Claire Morgan

February 19, 2019 03:00 AM

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby

From 2017: Justin Timberlake holds Logan James Hood at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada while Steph Curry sings a song from The Lion King. The baby's father, Michael Hood is a Roseville resident.
By
Up Next
From 2017: Justin Timberlake holds Logan James Hood at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada while Steph Curry sings a song from The Lion King. The baby's father, Michael Hood is a Roseville resident.
By

“Sexy Back” singer Justin Timberlake will serenade Sacramento with his smooth R&B sounds Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

The concert is a part of Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour, and was originally scheduled for Nov. 18 but was moved to February due to the singer’s bruised vocal cords. Several other shows, including Portland, Anaheim and Pheonix, were also rescheduled for the same reason.

Timberlake, a 38-year-old Tennessee native, started his rise to stardom in the ‘90s boy band NSYNC. The curly-haired crooner broke away from the band in 2002 and has since released several Billboard Top 100 songs, including “Sexy Back,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Can’t Stop This Feeling!”

Sacramento-area Timberlake fans can expect to hear those songs and other iconic JT hits like “What Goes Around,” “Cry Me A River,” and a cover of the iconic 1977 Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams,” according to the Man on the Woods tour setlist.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show can be found here.

  Comments  