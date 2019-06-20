Mothership landing: Clinton’s last tour with Parliament Funkadelic comes to Lincoln

Invision/Associated Press

On his farewell tour, George Clinton will be coming to Thunder Valley Casino Resort in August with his iconic psychedelic funk collective Parliament Funkadelic.

Clinton, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammy Awards, announced in February his retirement from touring, which will begin after completing the five-month-long “One Nation Under a Groove” U.S. tour in August.

His seventh-to-last show will be held at Thunder Valley on Aug. 4 in Lincoln.

“I would love to keep on doing this but (I’m 79 now). ... Even though I feel like I’m just getting started, the reality is the group needs to go ahead and keep it going,” Clinton told Rolling Stone in a Feb. 5 interview. “We’ve got a new vibe in the band, and they’ve been carrying it for the last three years.”

Parliament Funkadelic was formed in 1968, featuring musicians from the separate bands Parliament and Funkadelic – which were both founded by Clinton and have released music as separate entities.

The “One Nation Under a Groove” tour will begin in Massachusetts this March and proceed to zig-zag across the country before finishing in Las Vegas in mid-August.

Clinton’s California shows begin in Los Angeles on Aug. 2 before heading to Saratoga on Aug. 3 and Lincoln on Aug 4.

“One Nation Under a Groove” is a reference to Funkadelic’s critically-acclaimed 1978 album and its opening track of the same name.

Clinton and other Parliament Funkadelic members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Parliament Funkadelic will perform alongside electro-funk band Zapp, New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk, ska-influenced funk-rock band Fishbone and indie funk-rock band Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf at Thunder Valley Casino.

If you go

Where: Thunder Valley Casino Resort at 1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln in the outdoor amphitheater.

When: 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4

Admission: Tickets range from $45.95 to $169.95. Unaccompanied guests must be over 21.

More information is available here and tickets are available for purchase here.