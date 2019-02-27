Three to See: A solo acoustic evening with Pete Yorn at Holy Diver

An Evening with Pete Yorn
Folk/rock/acoustic
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6
Holy Diver
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Don’t hold out any hope for actress Scarlett Johansson (with whom veteran rocker Pete Yorn just cut his second collaborative record, “Apart,” with a third rumored to be in the works) to make a surprise pop-up alongside Yorn. His “You & Me” tour is a solo acoustic affair, offering a showcase of the songwriting prowess and affable performance chops that landed him on virtually every “next big thing” radar in the early 2000’s — a minefield he was able to navigate with aplomb. $35 (VIP/meet-and-greet packages available). www.holydiversac.com.
Sol Peligro
Latin/rock/funk
9 p.m. Friday, March 1
Old Ironsides
There’s virtually no chance you never at least accidentally caught a gig from fireballing Latin rock act Sol Peligro around Sacramento during the 2000’s. The vivaciously funky, horn-fueled collective has been a bedrock local act and festival stage staple since their formation in 2005 and is working on a new album to be released later this year. They’re celebrating their 14th anniversary gig with an opening slot from radiant Los Angeles cumbia-son act La Mera Candelaria. $10. www.theoldironsides.com.
Curtis Salgado
Blues/soul/rock
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1
Goldfield
The story goes that the late, great John Belushi buddied up with the fiery Curtis Salgado (winner of the Soul Blues Male Artist Of The Year award at the 2018 Blues Music Awards) while Belushi was in Oregon filming “Animal House.” The classic no-nonsense blues, barroom soul and throwback funk influence of Salgado (who also served as co-leader of Robert Cray Band) on the future Blues Brother couldn’t be more obvious. As part of this full-band show, Salgado will also perform a set of acoustic blues off his new album “Rough Cut” as a duo with fellow guitarist Alan Hager. $25. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Looking ahead: ‘Kith and Kin’ festival. March 24 at Claimstake Brewing
Claimstake’s third anniversary party doubles as an all-day bluegrass/Americana shindig (no surprise considering the recent slate of shows they’ve been hosting) with a headlining slot from Austin Lucas and several locals getting in the act. $20. www.facebook.com.
Comments