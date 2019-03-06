Three to See: G. Love & Special Sauce return to Harlow’s with Ron Artis II

G. Love & Special Sauce with Ron Artis II & the Truth
Hip-hop/blues/soul
8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12
Harlow’s
Volcanic soulman Ron Artis II & the Truth has become a fixture on tour with immovable hip-hop bluesman Garrett “G. Love” Dutton since the affable Dutton first came upon him slinging blues in Artis’ native Hawaii. With the rare authenticity and guttural combustibility of Artis’ seemingly boundless talent setting the stage for the funky and ever-evolving “hip-hop blues” of G. Love & Special Sauce (who have been at it for more than quarter-century now), the two are an unmissable combo. $30 adv./$35 door. www.harlows.com.
‘Music Heals’ Camp Fire Benefit with Tom Rigney, Laurie Morvan, Daniel Castro
Blues/rock/various genres
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13
Harris Center
We’re definitely fans of benefit concerts over here at “Three to See,” so for the sake of a community only just beginning its rebuild, we’re glad to see benefits for the Camp Fire still going as time continues to pass since the horridly tragic fires broke out in November. Laurie Morvan Band, the venerable Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Daniel Castro, Mighty-Mike Schermer and “special guest” slide-guitar wiz Roy Rogers are your entertainment for the evening up in Folsom, with proceeds headed up to the North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. $30-$40. www.harriscenter.net.
Kikagaku Moyo (with liquid light show)
Rock/experimental/psychedelic
9 p.m. Friday, March 8
Harlow’s
It may be a borderline danger to the very fibers of the psyche and to all notions of time and space that San Francisco’s Mad Alchemy is twirling its famed liquid light show into the assuredly wild set by Kikagaku Moyo, an upstart psych rock powerhouse out of Tokyo. Piled high with guitar-driven freakouts, fuzzed-up distortion and surgical color-washed rock, Kikagaku Moyo (which perhaps clandestinely translates to “Geometric Patterns”) returns to the region after a gig in Davis last October. The Mattson 2 opens. Doors 8 p.m. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Teagarden Jazz Camp Fundraiser. March 30 at the Barn (West Sacramento)
Element Brass Band, Peter Petty, The Crescent Katz, City of Trees Brass Band, Sweet & Low Melody Co. and more get down at the Barn to raise funds to send kids to Teagarden Jazz Camp. www.facebook.com.
