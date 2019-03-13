Three to See: The experimental wizardry of Kaki King at the Sofia

Kaki King
Experimental/acoustic/jazz
8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17
The Sofia
Not exactly your pipes and pennywhistles way to spend St. Patrick’s Day, but a Kaki King show will distort your mind in ways that no amount of Guinness could ever achieve. The wildly imaginative King (a veteran performer of nearly two decades) has a way of bending and coaxing compositions out of a guitar that few would ever dare to even fathom let alone attempt. It’s a wistful and provocative think piece with no need for words that zig-zag among the outer reaches of what most genres have the guts to become. $30. www.bstreettheatre.org.
Rainbow Girls with Misner & Smith
Folk/Americana/rock
7 p.m. Saturday, March 16
Veterans Memorial Theater (203 E 14th St., Davis)
The Bodega Bay-based, electro-acoustic folk outfit Rainbow Girls just served up a tasty new 10-track record called “Give the People What They Want.” Apparently what the people want (understandably so) is a gritty, whimsical slide-blues take on a few classics such as Gillian Welch’s “Elvis Presley Blues,” Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall,” and the classic “Down Home Girl,” all on an album (recorded in one eight-hour studio session) that is pure buried treasure begging to be promptly dug up. They share this co-bill with fellow NorCal folk favorites Misner & Smith in Davis. $15. www.davislivemusic.com.
Shawn James
Blues/R&B/folk/soul
8 p.m. Sunday, March 17
Momo Lounge
The fact that intensive troubadour Shawn James grew up immersed in gospel music and singing in choirs could not be more obvious throughout his emotionally white-knuckled catalog of blues, folk and soul. In his songwriting and performing, the enigmatic James’ heart lies nowhere but on his sleeve. He’s never afraid to share the scars of his darkest hours yet always willing to counter that with cascading rays of hope, as the title of his new record “The Dark & the Light,” due out next week, patently indicates. Doors 7 p.m. $10 adv./$12 door. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Tim Bluhm. April 6 at Harlow’s
Those familiar with the last decade of Mother Hips frontman Tim Bluhm’s life know there will likely be much to unpack on his brand new solo album “Sorta Surviving,” due at the end of the month. $18. www.harlows.com.
