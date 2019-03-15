Country singer-songwriter Eric Church extends tour, adds Sacramento shows

Country singer-songwriter Eric Church announced he will be adding a series of extra tour dates on his “Double Down” tour, including two shows at the Golden 1 Center in November.
“I’m having a blast on the ‘Double Down’ tour,” Church said in a video announcement Wednesday. “I don’t want to quit yet. I don’t want to be done yet. I don’t want to be two months from the end of this thing, so we’re gonna play a little more. I want to play a little more, feel good, and I want to go to some other cities.”
Church will play in Sacramento on Nov. 22 and 23, and tickets go on sale for $149 on Friday, March 22.
The “Double Down” Tour was originally scheduled to end in Washington, D.C., on June 29, but the addition of eight extra tour stops extended the tour into November. Five of the new stops feature shows two days in a row.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Church also added shows in Green Bay; Calgary; Philadelphia; and Little Rock, Arkansas.
Comments