John Mayer adds Sacramento date to his 2019 summer tour
Singer-songwriter John Mayer has added a Sacramento stop to his 2019 summer tour, Golden 1 Center and Mayer’s website announced Monday.
Mayer will play the venue Sept. 17, one of his final scheduled U.S. tour dates before his World Tour hits Europe to start October.
The Grammy-winning artist’s most recent studio album, “The Search for Everything,” was released in April 2017.
Ticket sales for the Sacramento show begin this Friday.
