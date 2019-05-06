John Mayer adds Sacramento date to his 2019 summer tour

Watch John Mayer in concert at the Mid-State Fair Musician John Mayer took the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Musician John Mayer took the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Singer-songwriter John Mayer has added a Sacramento stop to his 2019 summer tour, Golden 1 Center and Mayer’s website announced Monday.

Mayer will play the venue Sept. 17, one of his final scheduled U.S. tour dates before his World Tour hits Europe to start October.

The Grammy-winning artist’s most recent studio album, “The Search for Everything,” was released in April 2017.

Ticket sales for the Sacramento show begin this Friday.

