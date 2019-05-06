John Mayer adds Sacramento date to his 2019 summer tour

Music News & Reviews

Singer-songwriter John Mayer has added a Sacramento stop to his 2019 summer tour, Golden 1 Center and Mayer’s website announced Monday.

Mayer will play the venue Sept. 17, one of his final scheduled U.S. tour dates before his World Tour hits Europe to start October.

The Grammy-winning artist’s most recent studio album, “The Search for Everything,” was released in April 2017.

Ticket sales for the Sacramento show begin this Friday.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

