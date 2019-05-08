Three to See: Commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Cattle Club (at Harlow’s)

frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, 19, fervently leads glitz, glam and grime hard rock act Starcrawler.

Cattle Club 30th Anniversary Extravaganza

Rock/various

6 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Harlow’s

The name “Cattle Club” is permanently etched in Sacramento lore. In its heyday, the now long-shuttered Folsom Boulevard haunt served as a de facto home base for many a local band (Deftones, Cake, etc.) and hosted throngs of national touring acts such as Nirvana, Sublime and No Doubt in their infancy. Thirty years to the day after the very first show at the beloved dive, Cattle Club alums 58 Fury, FMK, Ian Faith, Kepi Ghoulie and Phallucy along with “Sacramento’s most hated DJ” Dennis Yudt (and who knows who might show up) will gather at Harlow’s for tunes and memories. A smattering of vintage show posters will also be available for sale. Doors 5 p.m. $20 adv./ $25 door. www.harlows.com.

Bike Kitchen 2nd Saturday Concerts with Sacto Storytellers

Various genres

7 p.m. Saturday, May 11

Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen (1915 I St.)

Going strong after more than a decade, community bike hub the Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen again hosts a slate of free summer music, with three-band bills every second Saturday through September. Vivacious reggae/ska/soul collective Sacto Storytellers headlines the first installment this weekend along with synth pop act LaTour and Black Yacht Club, with Battle Hag, Three Towers and Skypig (June 8), Vasas, Arts & Leisure and Plastic Shoelaces (July 13), Ghostplay, Coast Office and Pets (Aug. 10) and Be Brave Bold Robot, CFR and Nice Monster (Sept. 14) rounding out the summer. Doors 6 p.m. www.sacbikekitchen.org.

Starcrawler with Death Valley Girls

Indie/alternative/rock

6:30 p.m. Monday, May 13

Harlow’s

With a clear affinity for forerunners like the Stooges and Nirvana, frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, 19, fervently leads glitz, glam and grime hard rock act Starcrawler through a blitz of subterranean rock and roll. Like a buzzing synth-goth take on Blue Oyster Cult, L.A.’s Starcrawler kicked in a cover of the Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” for the 2019 film/remake of the same name, with that release flanked by their frenetic new single “She Gets Around.” Similarly greasy hard rock act Death Valley Girls gets things started off. Doors 6 p.m. $12 adv./$14 door. www.harlows.com.

Looking ahead: Cake with Ben Folds. Sept. 11 at Golden 1 Center





Cue the calls for Golden 1 Center to be renamed “Arco Arena” just for one night when hometown alt-country funk heroes Cake play a massive hometown gig with the indelible Ben Folds, and Tall Heights opening. $59-$99. www.golden1center.com.