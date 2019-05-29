Three to See: Husky blues rock trio the Record Company comes to Ace of Spades

The Record Company returns to town still riding a surge in popularity behind 2018’s “All of This Life.”

Mike & the Moonpies

Country/rock/Americana

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31

Goldfield Trading Post

Count Austin, Texas’ Mike Harmeier and his band the Moonpies as flag bearers among the the myriad bands looking to catapult outlaw stomp and dank saloon honky tonk back into the landscape of country music. Their fifth record, 2018’s “Steak Night at the Prairie Rose,” packs a rollicking, steel guitar driven romp that harkens back to the group’s roots as a bar band but doesn’t shun their ever-refining chops. With JonEmery. $10. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com

The Record Company

Rock/blues

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5

Ace of Spades

The last time we saw The Record Company in Sacramento was in the opening slot for Bob Seger’s farewell tour at Golden 1 Center in February. They return to town still riding a surge in popularity behind 2018’s “All of This Life.” The L.A. trio spins a husky and sticky brand of pure Delta-grown electric blues, with rumbling bassist Alex Stiff (who quietly serves as the driver of this scorching act) backboning frontman Chris Vos’ slippery guitar riffs and howling, murky vocals. With Becca Mancari. Doors 7 p.m. $28. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Sleepy LaBeef with the Twilight Drifters

Rockabilly/rock/blues

7 p.m. Thursday, June 6

Momo

At the ripe young age of 83, Thomas Paulsley LaBeff (who goes by the cheeky moniker Sleepy LaBeef and was weaned on a diet of country, gospel and blues) is a living forerunner of rockabilly. He’s a towering man with a towering bass vocal who has subtly weaved his way in and out of the genre’s peaks and valleys in popular music over the last six decades. Sacramento rockabilly mainstay Twilight Drifters will open the show with a set of their own and stay on stage to serve as LaBeef’s backing band for the evening. Doors 6 p.m. $20 adv./$25 door. www.momosacramento.com.

Looking ahead: Dry Diggings Festival. Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at El Dorado Fairgrounds





The reggae and roots driven Dry Diggings Festival this year rolls out Slightly Stoopid as its Saturday headliner, with Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Xavier Rudd, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz and several others spread out over three days. www.drydiggingsfestival.com