Three to See: A spaghetti-western rock playground with the Buttertones

The Buttertones’ dank and frisky “Misirlou”-styled guitar lays crashing whitecaps over a deliberately scuzzy brand of dimly-lit corner club rock. Innovative Leisure

The Buttertones

Rock/indie

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12

Harlow’s

If a saunter through the Buttertones’ spaghetti-western playground of post-punk bop-surf yields thoughts of “this should be in a Tarantino movie soundtrack,” you’re probably not alone in your sentiment. That dank and frisky “Misirlou”-styled guitar lays crashing whitecaps over a deliberately scuzzy brand of dimly-lit corner club rock – the kind best performed in front of a decaying brick wall and under a leaky ceiling pipe with saxophone work that would make Morphine blush. Anxious Admirals and Gamma People start things off. Doors 6 p.m. $15 adv./$18 door. www.harlows.com.

Kora Feder

Folk

7 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Crooked House Concerts (Auburn)

Born in Davis (and daughter to famed Davis singer Rita Hosking), prodigious songwriter Kora Feder has flipped coasts and now calls Brooklyn home. Her mesmerizing 2019 full-length debut “In Sevens” seems to render the 2,835 miles between the cities irrelevant. This plush and emotionally valiant collection of tunes has an ability to scratch out borders and barriers, aerating life into a singular boundless space, if only for a few stirring moments. $20, reservations required via phone or email. www.crookedhouseconcerts.com

Parachute

Rock/pop

8 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Ace of Spades

In the vein of the Matt Nathansons and Jason Mrazs of the world, Charlottesville, Virginia’s Parachute seem to have a virtual lockdown on a perch atop the pop rock landscape. The wiley, varnished trio of frontman Will Anderson, Johnny and Christopher “Kit” French just dished up their new self-titled album last month, pairing their indelible youthfully-exuberant panache with songwriting chops honed over the last decade-plus. With Billy Raffoul. Doors 7 p.m. $30. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Looking ahead: Farm-to-Fork Festival with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. September 28-29 on Capitol Mall

Lukas Nelson (son to Willie and muse to Bradley Cooper in “A Star is Born”) is your headliner, but don’t sleep on the vivacious Samantha Fish (also performing Sept. 28), who is poised to flat-out own the blues world. www.farmtofork.com.