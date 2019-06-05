Sacramento band to join Rolling Stones on their ‘No Filter’ tour

Mick Jagger, foreground, and other members of the Rolling Stones perform in Las Vegas, Nev., in October. Sacramento band Vista Kicks is opening for the Stones at a Santa Clara concert in August. Zuma Press

As the Rolling Stones wrap up their “No Filter” tour this summer, they will be joined by bands given the opportunity to open for the thousands of rock ‘n’ rollers who pack their stadiums. One of them will be Sacramento’s Vista Kicks.

Vista Kicks will open for the Stones in Santa Clara Aug. 18.





Formed in Sacramento as Babe in 2013, the four-member band released its first EP “Chasing Waves” in 2016, according to its Spotify page. Two of its popular songs, “Marceline” and “Gotta Get Away,” have more than 3.8 million Spotify streams combined.

Vista Kicks released its second full-length album, “Twenty Something Nightmare,” last July. The band consists of Derek Thomas, Sam Plecker, Trevor Sutton and Nolan Le Vine.

Its Spotify page describes the band’s music as having a “New California sound” that is also tied to ‘60s and ‘70s classic bands such as the Beatles and the Stones.

Last year, Vista Kicks garnered attention by releasing the singles “Million Dollar Seller, Pt. 1 & Pt. 2” and “Numbers” into the c domain, which means they are available without a copyright and can be used by other artists for free.

“If all art was public domain, it is possible that the value of art wouldn’t be based on its scarcity, but on its relevancy: its true value,” the band tweeted last June. The band self-produces its own music in Los Angeles, Forbes reported.

Vista Kicks is currently on tour in the United Kingdom. The band will be playing a show July 26 at the Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento.