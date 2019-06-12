Music News & Reviews
Three to See: Lucinda Williams celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’
Lucinda Williams
Americana/rock/folk
7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20
Crest Theatre
A fringe player in many a “best albums of the ‘90s” retrospective and a record often credited alongside the coming of age of the modern Americana genre, Lucinda Williams’ seminal “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,” turns 20 this year. The venerable Williams celebrates the frisky record’s birthday by performing it in its entirety for her first set, with the second set to span the balance of her illustrious career. $38-$68. www.crestsacramento.com.
Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club
Rock/indie
8 p.m. Saturday, June 15
Harlow’s
Fronting a murky labyrinth of buoyant brain-twisting Southwestern psych, singer and guitarist Kid Congo Powers lets his Pink Monkey Birds fly right through the windshield of reality. Bottom line: It’s some offbeat rock n’ roll. They share a co-headlining bill with rollicking and sludgy stompers Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, with the Trouble Makers and DJ Annimal joining the party. $18 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.
‘Blues & Bourbon’ series with Bobby Radcliff, Vanessa Collier Band
Blues/rock
6:30 p.m. June 19 (Bobby Radcliff) and June 26 (Vanessa Collier)
Momo
A pair of East Coast acts roll into town to close out the June slate of “Blues & Bourbon” gigs at Momo. Drawn to the blues after seeing the legendary Magic Sam in concert and learning the West Chicago blues scene under his tutelage, jumpy New York axeman Bobby Radcliff is a pure throwback to the days of pinging guitars and spinning wax. By way of Philadelphia, Vanessa Collier is a funk fireballer of upstart talent, whether using her voice or her alto sax to sling a white hot brand of shimmering soul blues. $12-$15. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival. Sept. 14-15 and 21-22 at B.R. Cohn Winery
This intimate wine country festival blows up to two weekends, with different five-band lineups (and notable themes) each day, headed by the likes of Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals and Iration (Sept. 14), Ms Lauryn Hill and CeeLoo Green (Sept. 15), Chvrches and Walk the Moon (Sept. 21) and Death Cab for Cutie and Silversun Pickups (Sept. 22). Weekend passes are on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. – they won’t be around long! sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.
