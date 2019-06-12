Ready for J-Lo at Golden 1 Center tonight? Here’s what to know if you plan to go

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez leave 2018 MLB All-Star game in DC After the American League won the 2018 All-Star Game 8-6, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are seen exiting Nationals Park through the tunnel behind home plate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the American League won the 2018 All-Star Game 8-6, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are seen exiting Nationals Park through the tunnel behind home plate.

It’s not quite her birthday, but Jennifer Lopez is bringing the party to Sacramento tonight.

The star’s “It’s My Party” tour hits Golden 1 Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the singer’s 50th birthday July 24.

It’s J. Lo’s first tour since the Sacramento venue opened.

Here’s a last-minute rundown of what you need to know ahead of the concert, whether you’ve got a ticket or want one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Are tickets still available?

There are still plenty of seats available, according to Ticketmaster. The cheapest started at $59.50 through the site as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Golden 1 Center’s doors will open at 7 p.m. for the show.

What will she be playing?

Wednesday’s show comes one day shy of exactly five years since the pop star and actress released her last album, “A.K.A.” She’ll likely play a mix of older hits, more recent songs and a few covers.

The tour started Friday night in Los Angeles and continued Monday in San Diego.

Here’s the setlist from J. Lo’s second of two L.A. shows, courtesy of entertainment news website Vibe, in order:

Medicine

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Get Right

Dinero

I’m Real (Remix)

Ain’t It Funny (Remix)

Jenny From The Block

If You Had My Love

Teenage Fever (cover, Drake)

Girls

Booty

Gravity (cover, Sara Bareilles)

Limitless

Titanium (cover, David Guetta featuring Sia)

Ain’t Your Mama

All I Have

Hold It Don’t Drop It

Te Bote 2 (cover, Nio García)

Te Guste

The Ring (“El Anillo”)

Waiting For Tonight

Dance Again

On The Floor

Let’s Get Loud

Where else is J-Lo performing?

If you want to see J-Lo but can’t make the Sacramento show, she’ll continue her tour at the SAP Center in San Jose on Thursday, also 8 p.m.

That’s her last stop in California for the tour, which ends its U.S. dates July 27 in Miami, three days after her actual birthday. J-Lo will also perform in Russia, Turkey and Egypt in August, according to her website.

In a tiny bit of irony, the “It’s My Party” tour doesn’t include a performance on the star’s birthday.