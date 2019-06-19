Three to See: 40 acts geared up for Davis Music Festival

The members of Sacramento indie quartet Ember Valley are in absolutely no hurry on their new EP “Welcome Back.” Ember Valley

Davis Music Festival

Various genres

Friday June 21 to Sunday, June 23

Downtown Davis

Teeming with independent talent in its ninth year, the Davis Music Fest still looks very much like it did when it first started. That’s definitely a compliment. DMF is an intimate affair showcasing the city’s favorite live music haunts and mingling veteran local talent (Dog Party, Ideateam, Bomba Fried Rice, Honyock, Gold Souls, Boot Juice, West Nile Ramblers etc.) with out-of-towners, including San Francisco indie rock standard-bearer John Vanderslice, upstart East Bay outfit King Dream and Americana rock road warriors the Coffis Brothers (who also set up shop at Berryessa Brewing Co. in Winters at 5 p.m. Friday June 21). www.davismusicfest.com.

Ivy Sole

Hip-hop/soul

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25

Momo

“Overgrown,” the breakout 2018 release from Philadelphia’s Ivy Sole (a.k.a. Taylor McLendon) is no casual affair. It commands focus and an explorative spirit to unpack the record’s voyage chronicling a queer girl from a single parent, lower-middle class household coming of age through heartbreak and trauma. Triangulating hip-hop, soul and gospel and with an accessibility that belies its grit, the record exudes a grizzled strength that (mostly) shields its inner vulnerability. Ivy Sole leads the “Femme Tape” tour along with guests Blossom and Parisalexa. $16 adv/$18 door, all ages. www.momosacramento.com.

Ember Valley with the Tracks and Snuff Redux

Indie/rock/folk

8 p.m. Thursday, June 27

Momo

The members of Sacramento indie quartet Ember Valley are in absolutely no hurry on their new EP “Welcome Back.” Life was moving plenty fast enough through the events leading up to the record, including recovery from a head-on collision for singer Megan Wetzel. Guitarist Sohail Al-Jamea, whose day job is with McClatchy’s New Ventures Lab, also went through an emotional roller coaster of chemotherapy and cancer treatments for young daughter Ivy, whose prognosis fortunately now looks good. From the soil of hard times, this plush record blooms with hope, its five stirringly atmospheric songs wafting with a resiliently emotive spirit and a sense of peaceful contentment. Indigo State opens, with Snuff Redux and the Tracks closing the show. $10 adv./$12 door. www.momosacramento.com.

