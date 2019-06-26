Three to See: One stacked music festival in Quincy, two Katies in Sacramento

Kris Myers of Umphrey’s McGee will jam at the High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy.

High Sierra Music Festival

Various genres

Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7

Plumas County Fairgrounds (Quincy)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is an intimate festival renowned for its artist workshops, midday parades and (very) late-night gigs, and where this reporter has played wiffle ball with Tea Leaf Green. This year’s lineup is an absolute gem top-to-bottom, even by their always lofty standards. Dispatch, Umphrey’s McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, Jim James grab the top spots; can’t-miss undercards include the solo junk blues of the Suitcase Junket, syrupy duo Mandolin Orange, vaudevillian funk jazz from Royal Jelly Jive, psych-folk sirens Shook Twins and gruff crooning troubadour Marty O’Reilly. highsierramusic.com.

Katie Knipp (live video shoot)

Blues/rock

8 p.m. Friday, June 28

DDSO Parkway Theatre (5051 47th Ave., Sac.)

Sacramento blues maven Katie Knipp has been making waves aplenty with the soul-churned 2018 record “Take it With You,” her fifth album. The gritty Dobro/harp-driven album popped at No. 10 on the Billboard Blues chart and is even garnering a bit of attention across the pond. So, naturally, it seems the time for a performance video (“Austin City Limits” style), which she will shoot during this gig at the Parkway Theatre, a venue run by the Developmental Disabilities Service Organization, which runs arts-based programs and a variety of services for individuals with developmental disabilities. 7:30 p.m. doors. $12 adv./$15 door/$20 VIP (meet-and-greet). www.katieknipp.com/dates.

Katie Kuffel Trio

Folk/blues/jazz/pop

2 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Bootleg Music Cafe (house concert)

It would appear that last November’s Bootleg gig from sultry Seattle songwriter Katie Kuffel was well enough received that it left the “Bootleggers” (as the house concert venue’s regulars dub themselves) begging for her return. The refined and bewitching Kuffel and her trio are happy to oblige on a Sunday afternoon, where she can cool down a summer day with crisp, breezy and aromatic jazz-folk ballads, but is also wont to sear in a little sensuous blues heat. $20. RSVP online: www.bootlegmusicproductions.com/rsvp-katie-kuffel.

Looking ahead: !!! (Chk Chk Chk). Sept. 27 at Harlow’s

Always a sweaty disco-punk affair when the Sacramento-bred !!! comes back to town – tickets hit the market on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. $20. www.harlows.com.