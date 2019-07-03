Three to See: South Fork Fest rekindles a bit of the American River Music Festival’s fire

Dangermuffin brings breezy grooves, plush vines of organic funk and high-mountain jam rock to Sacramento.

South Fork Fest with Dangermuffin

Rock/jam

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10

Earth Trek Campground (7310 Hwy 49, Lotus)

Count this reporter among those still forlorn that the American River Music Festival, a local treasure of a gathering, took its last bow in 2016. This evening’s event should recapture a slice of the now-defunct festival’s glory, with the cozy village of Earth Trek Campground serving as host for Dangermuffin – a favorite of the ARMF team – and their breezy grooves, plush vines of organic funk and high-mountain jam rock. The event is raising funds for the Lotus Community Art Work Project. $15 (ages 12 and under free). so-far.org/events

Bandella

Folk/bluegrass/jazz

8 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Palms Playhouse (Winters)

We’ve written about plenty of bands here at “Three to See” over the years who have penned songs and trippy guitar riffs about traveling through space, but this is the first to feature musicians who have actually been to space. Bandella front man and astronaut Chris Hadfield posted a now-famed video to YouTube in 2013 of him performing Bowie’s “Space Oddity” aboard the International Space Station. The group also features UC Davis professor and ex-NASA astronaut Steve Robinson. Down here on Earth, Bandella boasts an inviting mixture of folk originals, re-imagined ‘70s/’80s folk/rock standards, bluegrass and jazz. $20. www.palmsplayhouse.com.

Jackie Mendoza

Pop/electronic/indie

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9

Momo Sacramento

Life along the U.S.-Mexico border has certainly garnered its fair share of attention lately. In the hands of Jackie Mendoza, the attention is purely driven by song, as she crafts an electronic lightstorm melding inspirations from her upbringing in Chula Vista and her motherland of Tijuana. Indeed, there are no borders in Mendoza’s ethereal Latin-inspired landscape of pop music, but navigating its layers probably requires a map – though cartography of the sonic dimensions she explores may not even exist yet. With Lillian Frances. Doors 6:30 p.m., all ages. $10 adv/$12 door. www.momosacramento.com.

Looking ahead: Mick Martin Big Band with guest Jackie Greene. August 17 at the Sofia

Nope, we didn’t travel back to 2003. Golden boy Jackie Greene will indeed join up Sacramento blues kingpin Mick Martin as part of his Big Band for this show, with guitarist Ryder Green also jumping into the fray. $30. Bstreettheatre.org.